Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Mexico City Officially Opens Registration for Two Scholarships to Belizean Students

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Mexico City takes this opportunity to inform Belizean students that they have officially opened registration for two scholarships: Darmasiswa Scholarship 2020/2021 and Indonesian Art and Culture Scholarship 2020 to students from Belize.

In this regard, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Mexico City is honoured to invite students from Belize to apply for the said scholarships. The related documents concerning the scholarships are available at the links below for further consideration. The information about the Darmasiswa Scholarship can be found at http://bit.ly/2020ArtandCultureScholarship and the information regarding the Indonesian Art and Culture Scholarship 2020 can be downloaded through https://kem.lu/eq .

Interested Belizean students are hereby informed that registration for the Darmasiswa scholarship should be done online through https://darmasiswa.kemdikbud.go.id/ with the deadline of March 2nd, 2020. The required documents for applying for the Indonesian Art and Culture Scholarship 2020 should be submitted and received by the Indonesian Embassy in Mexico City with the deadline of February 14th, 2020 by emails to [email protected] and [email protected]

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS