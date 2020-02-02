Advancing the Business Momentum Between Belize and Mexico

On January 29, 2020, the Embassy of Belize in Mexico and the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade and Commerce of the Government of Belize (GOB), hosted a one-day seminar focused on advancing the business momentum between both countries. The core objective of the seminar was to enable greater knowledge sharing and dialogue in advancing strategic investment partnerships in Belize, while promoting enterprise development through increased Belizean exports within Mexico.

The seminar was hosted at the Embassy of Belize in Mexico by His Excellency Oliver del Cid, Ambassador of Belize to Mexico, in further serving as an update and refresher on current business trends in Belize. The Honorary Consuls of Belize for the States of Veracruz, Yucatan and Quintana Roo were also present at the seminar in further assessing key areas of trade, investment and commercial opportunities between both countries. The primary areas covered during the seminar included:

An overview of the four strategic functions of BELTRAIDE and potential areas for collaboration under each including (1) investment promotion and aftercare, (2) trade promotion and export development, (3) enterprise development and entrepreneurship, and (4) skills training and job preparedness.

Updates on current trends within the priority trade and investment industries of Belize, including an overview of potential opportunities.

Additional details on the general doing business environment in Belize including investment incentives, taxation, immigration and other pro-business initiatives.

BELTRAIDE’s Executive Director Dr. Leroy Almendarez was represented by Mr. Hero Balani, Manager of BelizeINVEST, Investment Generation. At the conclusion of the seminar, the Embassy of Belize in Mexico and BELTRAIDE remain committed to further enhancing the business momentum between Belize and Mexico through continued partnership and collaboration. For more information contact BELTRAIDE at [email protected] or +501-822-3737.

