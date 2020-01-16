Belize Supports Mexico as CELAC PPT 2020-2021

The inauguration of Mexico’s Presidency Pro Tempore (PPT) of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños; CELAC) for the period 2020-2021 took place in Mexico City on 8th January with the participation of 29 Latin American and Caribbean states. During the ceremony, Mexico´s Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, presented Mexico’s work plan which is designed to strengthen the region in several key technical cooperation areas. These include space and aeronautical cooperation, science & technology, tertiary-level education, bulk purchase of supplies, microbial resistance monitoring, and anti-corruption measures, among others. In his remarks, Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Wilfred Elrington thanked Mexico for taking up the mantle of CELAC and conveyed Belize’s full support for the plan of action throughout the year ahead.

Minister Elrington was accompanied by Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico H.E. Oliver del Cid and Minister Counsellor Carlos Montero.

