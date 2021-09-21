Prime Minister Briceño Attends VI Summit of CELAC













Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño attended the VI Summit of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Mexico City under the leadership of the Government of Mexico as the president pro tempore of CELAC.

The summit aimed at addressing the commitment by developed countries to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance from 2020 to 2025 to improve trust on the process of the negotiations of the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance that will initiate during COP26.

Leaders also renewed their assurances to the conservation and integral sustainable use of ecosystems and biodiversity, the fight against climate change, sustainable forest management and the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development to guarantee the global well-being of present and future generations. The establishment of a CELAC Fund for comprehensive response to disasters was hailed as a CELAC solution to the challenge faced by all in financing the immediate recovery from natural disasters.

Heads called for the democratization of production and the removal of obstacles that hinder fair and equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19 as global public goods. Heads also reiterated the call to the international community and the global pharmaceutical sector to join in the efforts of governments and multilateral organizations including the discussions in different forums aimed at increasing the cooperation to ensure a timely, equal, solidary and affordable distribution of vaccines, supplies, medical equipment and other treatments against COVID-19.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Briceño highlighted Mexico’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in spearheading the development and deployment of ventilators to Belize and other CELAC countries. Mexico and Argentina have also generated the capacity to manufacture and donate COVID-19 vaccines to CELAC member states. He congratulated Cuba for developing its own vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, which have now received national regulatory approval and are being administered.

Prime Minister Briceño reiterated Belize’s commitment to CELAC and to the country’s objectives and aspirations. He noted that Belize will continue to pursue an independent and principled foreign policy with respect for the principles of international law, with commitment to solidarity and cooperation, with due regard to the rule of law, human rights and democratic governance.

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States is a regional bloc of 32 Latin American and Caribbean States created on December 3, 2011, in Caracas, Venezuela, with the signature of the Declaration of Caracas.

Prime Minister Briceño was accompanied by Narda Garcia, CEO in the Office the Prime Minister; H.E. Oscar Arnold, Ambassador of Belize to Mexico; Emil Waight, Foreign Service Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and Mr. Maximiliano Ruiz, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of Belize in Mexico.































