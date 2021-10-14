Prime Minister sees the possibility to connect Ambergris Caye with Mexico













Following Prime Minister John Briceño’s state visit to Mexico last month, the idea to connect northern Ambergris Caye with the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula via a bridge was one of the proposed projects discussed. Mexico is currently working on a 948-mile intercity railway system dubbed ‘Tren Maya,’ beginning from Palenque, Chiapas traveling northeast to Quintana Roo and Yucatan near Belize. The aim is to connect tourist destinations in the said region by offering access to pristine destinations and even hop across the border into Belize.

The prime minister commented that if this project materializes, islanders could drive from Ambergris Caye to any destination in the Mexican Riviera Maya up to Cancun. Travelers through this part of Mexico using the Tren Maya route would also be able to cross over to Ambergris Caye without entering through the Corozal District. Between northern Ambergris Caye and the Yucatan peninsula, there is a 40-foot canal where a bridge could connect with the Mexican side. Briceño believes it will open up the market with Mexico.

However, significant development must occur in northern Ambergris Caye before any possible network to connect with Mexico can be established. Many islanders like the idea but believe that proper infrastructure must be put in place first. Indeed, such a project would lead to rapid growth and development of the island’s northern part, but it needs to be well planned and environmentally friendly. Another concern is that massive development up north could displace the island’s rare wildlife. Deep north, the island is home to jaguars, deer, peccaries, pumas, among others. Those undeveloped areas are also the favorite nesting spot for sea turtles every year.

Prime Minister Briceño believes the project would have a minimal environmental impact. Other islanders think the opposite and prefer the island to stay the way it is. According to him, Cabinet appointed a group called North Ambergris Development Committee. Briceño said this committee would try to have planned development in the northern part of the island. No further details were made available of this group and who is part of it.

The Briceño administration is engaging in different programs to kick-start the economy, which continues to recover from the heavy brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. On November 10th and 11th of this year, the government will host the Belize Investment Summing in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The event is being organized to attract foreign investment into the country.































