San Pedro welcomes 52 new tour guides

On Tuesday, August 1st, 52 islanders received their Belize Tourism Board (BTB) certification after completing the national tour guide training. A short ceremony was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium to acknowledge the recipients. The San Pedro Junior College’s collaboration with instructors Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie and Josue Sosa made the course possible.

The event started at 7PM, with Leslie welcoming everyone to the special occasion. Following an invocation by Pastor Clive Welsh, Leslie and Sosa delivered a few remarks commending the new tour guides for their dedication and for completing the course. They emphasized that a guide’s job is to showcase the beauty of Belize’s underworld and beyond. The newly qualified guides were also named ambassadors of the island and the country.

BTB’s Marcello Williams congratulated the recipients for their achievements. “You can now share with our visitors the beauty of our country, your island, and our aquatic space,” said Williams. He encouraged them to use this investment to improve their lives and a bright future.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez told the graduates to take advantage of such opportunities and to make wise decisions. He asked the young group to prepare for the future, and as tourism is considered a lucrative industry, the Mayor encouraged them to use their earnings wisely. “Save for the really rainy days, use this fresh new knowledge to better your lives and have a much more comfortable time later in your lives,” he said. The ceremony also included motivational remarks from the San Pedro Tour Operators Association president, Roberto Canul, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve Chairman, Ian Pou. Next, the distribution of certificates took place. Leslie started with the first top eight students. These included Jorge Aldana, Jerrilee Garcia, Cyle Leonardo, John Forman, Blake Jonas, Roberto Tamai, Christian Osgalla, and Errington Chi. Afterward, the rest of the successful new tour guides received their certification.

Organizers thank the BTB, Mayor Nuñez, Minister of Tourism Honourable Anthony Mahler, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, San Pedro Tour Operators Association, Roberto Canul, Ian Pou, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the San Pedro Junior College and BTB instructor Leslie. Congratulations to all the new tour guides.

