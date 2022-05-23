Tour Guide course sees 40 new graduates

A class of 40 new tour guides graduated on Friday, May 20th, at the Rafael Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The program offered at the San Pedro Junior College and supported by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) ended with a short ceremony where candidates received their certificates. The new graduates can now apply for their tour guide license to start their guiding career officially.

The ceremony started at 7PM with the invocation led by Pastor Clive Welsh. Afterward, instructor Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie delivered some remarks congratulating students. “It is a job; please take it and do it well,” said Leslie. He wished them the best as they join the tour guiding force in the country’s robust tourism industry. Leslie also stated that there would be training for those tour guides who have a license to ensure everyone is on the same page and follows the same guidelines. Leslie emphasized the importance of doing the job well to keep customers spreading the word about Belize and keep returning as well.

The other instructor, Froylan Gilharry, said he was thrilled to see the newly graduated tour guides. He was very brief, highlighting that the new tour guides will man excursions to various tourist attractions in the country. “I feel honored with your presence here tonight,” he said. He congratulated the graduates and wished them the very best.

BTB’s Tracey Dawson also shared a few words of encouragement with the new tour guides and then assisted Leslie and Gilharry in distributing the certificates. Not everyone was present for the ceremony, but those in attendance proudly received their certificate, officially certifying them as tour guides.

To cap off the night of awards, Dawson presented certificates to both Leslie and Gilharry; Leslie for completing the national tour guide training professional core module, and Gilharry for completing the general core training in the trainer’s workshop. They took these courses in Belize City.

