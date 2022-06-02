Teakettle ATM Facilitation Center Inauguration

th, 2022 in Teakettle Village, Cayo. The inauguration of the ATM Facilitation Center marks the beginning of tourism growth and development within the village. The ATM Facilitation Centre will serve as a media centre, gift shop, and resting area, for the thousands of international and local visitors that visit the nearby Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) Archaeological Reserve on an annual basis. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officially inaugurated the newly constructed, Teakettle ATM Facilitation Center, on Monday May 30, 2022 in Teakettle Village, Cayo. The inauguration of the ATM Facilitation Center marks the beginning of tourism growth and development within the village. The ATM Facilitation Centre will serve as a media centre, gift shop, and resting area, for the thousands of international and local visitors that visit the nearby Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) Archaeological Reserve on an annual basis.

During the ceremony, Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations, gave the main address. Minister Mahler highlighted the importance of infrastructure development to the tourism product, “Belize has it all (barrier reef, archaeological sites, cultural diversity and more), but what is needed is infrastructure and the sharing of knowledge by our people with visitors coming into the country.”

Hon. Julius Espat, Area Representative for Cayo South, provided the welcome remarks for the event. Both ministers emphasized the need for the development of the village and gave their commitment that local artisans and tourism stakeholders will receive the assistance needed. Mr. Carlos Santos Jr., member of the BTB Board, provided the closing remarks for the ceremony which was followed by the official ribbon cutting.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were residents of Teakettle Village and other invited guests. The community members welcomed the Teakettle ATM Facilitation Center and look forward to the economic opportunities that will be created as result of its establishment.

For more information, please contact the BTB at 227-2420 or via email at [email protected] belizetourismboard.org

