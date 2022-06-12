Hon. Anthony Mahler and the BTB contribute to Community Development

Four schools in Belize City benefitted from donations made by Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and the Belize Tourism Board in the amount of $28,000. Contributions were made to the Belize High School Robotics Team and security camera systems were installed at Sadie Vernon High School, St. Luke Methodist Primary School, and Central Christian Primary School. The donations are part of BTB’s and Minister Mahler’s efforts to support youth-focused activities and create a positive environment for educational learning.

The Belize High School Robotics Program started in 2010, building on the school’s aim of integrating technology into student learning and development. This year, the team will be representing Belize internationally at the 2022 First Global Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland where they will be presenting their robotic creations alongside countries from across the globe. The First Global Challenge is also an opportunity for cultural exchange and knowledge sharing between the participating countries. Principal of the BHS, Mrs. Jamie Usher elaborated, “In addition to the robotics, the competition has ambassadors from 190 countries around the world congregated in one arena, learning about countries, languages, and food. The kids learn about Belize, Creole phrases, the Barrier Reef, and our rainforests. We look forward to being Belize ambassadors at the competition.”

The donation of the security camera equipment to the three schools will assist with strengthening security measures and enhance day-to-day monitoring of the grounds and student welfare, as expressed by one of the Principals, “The camera system has helped tremendously in monitoring and improving the safety of our students while they are on the compound, as well as helping our staff feel safe while they carry out their daily duties.” The donations are a part of an ongoing community development program with infrastructure work set to start when the schools are out for the summer.

