BTB makes public call to Food Vendors to participate in the first Belize International Music and Food Festival

As part of the Belize Tourism Board’s first Belize International Music and Food Festival, the world will be treated to the very best in our gastronomical fare on the grounds of the Saca Chispas Field in San Pedro from July 30 -31, 2022. The event, which has been designed to create an immersive tourism experience through music and culture, will feature four (4) food pavilions showcasing the best of San Pedro’s island offerings, our local favorite Street Eats, a cultural promenade showcasing the diverse ethnicities that today make up Belize, as well as a gourmet pavilion highlighting dishes from our renowned restaurants and upcoming culinary chefs.

22, 2022 A total of eighteen (18) 10 ft. x 10 ft. booths will be on display for each day of the event. Vendors with a valid Food Handler’s permit, Trade License or Peddlers Permit are invited to submit an application by Wednesday June

The public is also invited to nominate their favourite vendors for the following food categories:

Street Food

Ethnic Food

Chef / Caterer

Soup Vendor

Cevicheria

BBQ Spot

To make this a culturally inclusive experience, the Belize Tourism Board will have a Facebook Competition inviting the public to nominate their favourite food spot. Applicants & Nominees will be evaluated by the Festival Panel which comprises of an Executive Chef, a member of the BTB staff and a member of the media. Selected vendors will be showcased at the event.

Stay tuned to our social media page for the launch of the competition and information on how to participate. For more information on becoming a food vendor at the first-ever International Music & Food Festival, please contact the BTB at 227-2420 or via email at [email protected] belizetourismboard.org

