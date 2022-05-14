First-ever Belize International Music and Food Festival to be held in San Pedro

The Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, known as Saca Chispas, will be the venue for the country’s first-ever ‘Belize International Music and Food Festival.’ Set for July 30th and 31st, the event will showcase different Belizean and international music genres, including Reggae, Afro beats, Dancehall, Soca, Punta, and Latin beats, performances of ten international artists, two international deejays, and a host of local artists, deejays and of course fantastic food.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced the event on Friday, May 13th, and there will be an official media launch on May 23rd at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel in Belize City. Among the many celebrations throughout the year countrywide, the highlight is to showcase local talent and culture while at the same time adding some international flair to the festivity.

According to BTB, the two-day festival in San Pedro Town promises to complement a diverse culinary landscape, featuring exquisite food and beverage booths from local businesses. This gastronomy part of the event will allow visitors to immerse themselves in Belize’s cuisine’s deliciousness.

With this brand-new celebration, the aim is to create an experience captivated by music and culture that will promote Belize as a destination for visitors worldwide. Belizean artists will have the opportunity to showcase their talent, scale up their network and build a path for international growth. And last but not least is the opportunity to increase domestic, regional, and international tourism traffic during Belize’s low tourism season.

Some island residents shared their views of the new event and think it is an excellent addition to the island’s attractions. There is another reason to travel to Belize at the end of July, a new and unique summer festival full of culture and the best in Belizean gastronomy. They encourage visitors to start saving the dates in July and plan their trip to beautiful San Pedro.

More details of this international music and food extravaganza will follow after the launch in Belize City next week.

