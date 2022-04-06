BTB reminds tourists of key changes to entry requirements to Belize

Travelers planning to visit Belize in this post-pandemic time may not be fully aware of the changes made to the requirements to enter the country. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has listed five key entry requirements to remind visitors that the Jewel is fully open for tourism.

On Tuesday, April 5th, the BTB posted the main requirements for any foreign visitor to enter the country. Vacationers are reminded that proof of COVID-19 testing is needed to enter Belize only when passengers cannot show proof of full vaccination against the virus. Unvaccinated travelers can get a test before arriving or at the port of entry. All fully vaccinated tourists entering via air, land border, and seaport will be allowed to enter without testing. Children under the ages of 5 will not be required to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arriving in the country at any entry points. In the case of Belizeans traveling back home, no tests are necessary if they are fully vaccinated.

In addition, the curfew mandate placed for over two years has also been removed. Other regulations abolished are face masks, which are no longer required for indoor or outdoor places. Face masks are now optional, and people are welcome to use them at their discretion.

These changes came into effect on April 1st via Statutory Instrument No. 61 of 2022 (https://www.pressoffice.gov.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/SI-No-61-of-2022-Public-Health.pdf), which officially brought an end to the restrictions. The new law also allows for the opening of bars, nightclubs, and gatherings.

Although it sounds like returning to normalcy, the virus is still around, and the Government of Belize advises everyone to take the necessary precautions and avoid getting infected. If someone tests positive at a port of entry, they will have to quarantine at their own expense at a government-designated facility. Visitors are also required to purchase travel insurance before traveling to Belize. The required policy can be purchased at www.belizetravelinsurance.com, covering medical, lodging, and cancellation expenses when testing positive for COVID-19.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS