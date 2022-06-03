Renewing Tour Guide Licensing Advisory

As the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) continues to work with stakeholders to rebuild the tourism industry, we hereby advise that the annual Tour Guide License Renewal Fee will be waived for all currently licensed tour guides, i.e. tour guides with a license bearing an expiration date of July 31, 2022.

Requirements for ALL Renewing Tour Guide Applicants

1.Completed Application Form signed and dated.

2.Original Medical Certificate* from a registered Medical Practitioner dated within 3 months from date of submission.

3.Original letter of recommendation from a recognized Local Tour Guide Association dated within 3 months from date of submission. (In alignment with the cost saving measures being extended by the BTB, the BTB encourages all tour guide associations to provide this letter free of cost for 2022).

4.Copy of valid CPR/First-aid certificate from a recognized provider (BERT, RED CROSS, PADI and any other verifiable accredited instructor).

5.Updated status of Dive Master or Dive Instructor certification from recognized dive institutions (PADI, NAUI, DAN, SSI, TDI, etc.). (if applicable)

Please note the following:

As an additional cost saving measure for Tour Guides, the Belize Tourism Board will be facilitating and covering the cost of Police Records for tour guide license renewal applications submitted in the months of June, July and August 2022, only. After this period, Tour Guides seeking renewal of licenses will be required to apply and cover the cost of a Valid Police Record (not older than 6 months from submission), as per normal and in addition to requirements #1-5, above.

Submit the completed, signed application form with all supporting documents by email to [email protected] Kindly include in the subject line of the email, “Tour Guide Application, Name and License number”. An email acknowledging receipt will be issued within 2 business days which evidences receipt of your application. If an acknowledgment email is not sent to you, then your application was not received.

Application forms will be available for download from the BTB’s webpage www.belizetourismboard.org from Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. Please contact our licensing officers at 227-2420 or [email protected] if you have any questions or concerns.

