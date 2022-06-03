Renewing Tour Guide Licensing Advisory
Friday, June 3rd, 2022
- As an additional cost saving measure for Tour Guides, the Belize Tourism Board will be facilitating and covering the cost of Police Records for tour guide license renewal applications submitted in the months of June, July and August 2022, only. After this period, Tour Guides seeking renewal of licenses will be required to apply and cover the cost of a Valid Police Record (not older than 6 months from submission), as per normal and in addition to requirements #1-5, above.
- Submit the completed, signed application form with all supporting documents by email to [email protected] Kindly include in the subject line of the email, “Tour Guide Application, Name and License number”. An email acknowledging receipt will be issued within 2 business days which evidences receipt of your application. If an acknowledgment email is not sent to you, then your application was not received.
