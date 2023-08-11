Bowen & Bowen Scholarship Programme celebrates 9th Year of Education Excellence

Bowen & Bowen is proud to announce the 9th year of the Scholarship Programme, which continues to pave the way for a new generation of leaders across Belize by providing merit-based scholarships to the children of its 1,300+ Members. With over 200 secondary, tertiary, and vocational scholarships awarded, the Company remains committed to its Mission Statement of “Pursuing Excellence for a Stronger Belize.”

On 5 August 2023, the Company welcomed twenty-six new scholars into the Programme. These outstanding students were selected based on their academic achievements. They will be assisted on their educational journeys with scholarships that cover tuition and textbook expenses throughout their years of study.

This year’s Top Performer in the Programme is 18-year-old Darnel Hernandez, a recent Orange Walk Technical High School graduate. In an inspiring speech at the award ceremony, Darnel encouraged fellow scholars to persevere even during difficult times and expressed gratitude to his entire family for their support. He is thankful to Bowen & Bowen for the opportunity to continue his education at Universidad de Interamericana para el Desarrollo in Mexico (UNID), where he will pursue a degree in Business Administration.

Michael H. M. Bowen, the President/CEO of Bowen & Bowen, commented, “Education is more than just gaining knowledge. It’s about empowerment. It’s about enabling you to stand on your own feet, voice your thoughts, carve your path, and influence change. Education is the bedrock upon which societies grow and the foundation upon which we can build a better world.”

The Bowen & Bowen Scholarship Programme remains committed to empowering young minds, fostering academic excellence, and contributing to the development of Belize’s communities.

###

Bowen & Bowen was established in 1932 by Belizeans and for Belizeans. Its mission, Pursuing Excellence for a Stronger Belize, has driven the creation of an innovative, customer-centric organization whose family of employees is its greatest strength. Bowen & Bowen encompasses an array of subsidiaries in food, beverage, transportation, hospitality, and other sectors and develops Belize ethically and responsibly and provides opportunities for all Belizeans.

