San Pedro Roman Catholic School Celebrates Literacy Day

On Monday, September 8th, San Pedro Roman Catholic School hosted its annual Literacy Open Day, welcoming students, parents, and community members to celebrate the joy of reading and language learning. The event, held on the school grounds, featured a wide range of activities promoting literacy and creativity in English, Spanish, Creole, and Garifuna.

Students from all grade levels participated in storytelling, dramatizations, poetry recitals, and creative displays. One teacher explained, “Today, we’re having our literacy day. It’s an open day that all the students go around looking at the displays and the creativity and artwork that children put together, and parents are also invited to come.” The activities allowed students to showcase their passion for literature and language while engaging families and peers.

A central focus of the day was encouraging multilingual literacy. “Two classes from each division took part in having displays,” a teacher noted, emphasising the value of student participation. Performances and interactive presentations gave children the chance to express themselves while enjoying reading. “The bottom line is allowing students to be more involved when it comes to literacy,” the educator added.

Interactive sessions designed for younger children further reinforced the school’s commitment to nurturing a lifelong love of reading.

Literacy Day is observed annually across Belize as part of International Literacy Day, a global initiative established by UNESCO. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of reading, writing, and language skills as the foundation for lifelong learning and personal development. Schools throughout the country mark the occasion with activities that promote creativity, cultural expression, and multilingual literacy. By highlighting the value of education, Literacy Day underscores the importance of strong literacy skills in empowering individuals, strengthening communities, and promoting national development.