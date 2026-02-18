San Pedro Roman Catholic School Joins Nationwide “I Love My Catholic School” Walk

On Friday, February 13th, Catholic schools across Belize held the annual “I Love My Catholic School” walk. This nationwide event promotes pride in Catholic education and raises awareness and support for the sector. Among the participants was San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS), whose students, teachers, and parents represented the Ambergris Caye community in the vibrant, faith-filled activity.

The walk drew participation from about 27,000 Catholic schoolchildren nationwide; part of a broader initiative tied to the ongoing fundraising campaign supporting Catholic education. Schools across Belize mobilized their communities to march under the unifying theme of love and commitment to their Catholic schools, reflecting a shared mission to invest in the future of Catholic education.

In San Pedro, SPRCS students walked through the town wearing red and carrying signs expressing their school spirit and affection for their alma mater. Parents and faculty accompanied the students, helping organize the group and ensure safety along the route. The walk drew enthusiastic participation, with children singing and engaging with the community along the way.

School leadership said the event offered students an opportunity to celebrate their identity as Catholic school students and to demonstrate visible support for Catholic education. During the walk, teachers highlighted the value of community involvement and the importance of affirming the role Catholic schools play in shaping values, academic success, and communal bonds.

The “I Love My Catholic School” walk aligns with efforts by Catholic school administrators and supporters to sustain and enhance the quality of education in Belize. Funds and awareness raised through these walks support broader fundraising goals that aim to improve infrastructure, expand academic resources, and ensure the long-term viability of Catholic primary schools nationwide.

Organizers noted that the event continues to grow each year, drawing students from rural and urban communities alike and reinforcing the collective pride families and educators feel in Catholic schooling. For the San Pedro Roman Catholic School community, participation in the walk underscored both local unity and a shared commitment to faith-based education on Ambergris Caye.