What’s new: Sidelines Island Pub, The place to party!

Just across from El Fogon Restaurant on Trigger Fish Street and located inside the recently built San Cas Plaza in downtown San Pedro, Sidelines Island Pub has rapidly become a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The pub offers a fully stocked bar, complete with several flat-screen TVs, an assorted snack menu and live entertainment via popular local DJs. As one of the favorite watering holes to watch popular sporting events or to celebrate that special occasion, Sidelines is ready to serve everyone from 11AM through midnight every day of the week.

According to proprietor Luis Dominguez, Sidelines Island Pub is considered the offspring of El Fogon. When El Fogon would get busy, customers waiting in line for a table just did not have a proper place to wait, and many would leave and not return. Today, they can relax in the air-conditioned pub, sipping on a drink, or having a snack while they wait for a table to become available across the street.

Sidelines has daily specials and a contagious happy hour from 4PM to 6PM, with the best local drinks and bottled and draft beers. Every day there is something for everyone, with customized drink specials with local and international spirits. The highlight are the beer towers, which can be enjoyed along with a delicious ceviche made with fresh seafood. Wings and tacos are also available, and they even cater parties and special events. Its friendly staff and welcoming service will be just one of the reasons why you will keep heading back to Sidelines.

As one of the newest bars in town, Sidelines is locally owned, and offers customers a comfortable ambiance with real San Pedrano hospitality. If you want to unwind and have fun with your family or friends, be sure to visit them and treat yourself!

For reservations or more information, call them at 610-1277 or find them on Facebook.

