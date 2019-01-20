What’s New: American Franchise Losers Bar and Grill prepares to open new over-the-water bar in San Pedro Town

Losers Bar and Grill-San Pedro is a country music-themed bar set to open in San Pedro Town in the Boca del Rio beach area. Over the past few days, the over-the-water bar has been hosting soft openings, to guests and the general public. Losers are part of a family of bars based in Nashville, Tennessee USA. Once open, the bar will offer classic eats, drinks and great country music performances by popular singers to get you off your seat and dancing the night away.

The over-the-water bar and grill has a unique set-up within its spacious building. An island in the center of the thatch-roofed building merges the bar and kitchen into one mutual operation. Patrons can enjoy their favorite drink, while they watch their food being prepared right in front of them. Enjoy spicy fried chicken burgers, tasty quesadillas, and fresh seafood, including the ever-popular ceviche. The bar has ample space on either side, from where you can appreciate the pristine waters of the Caribbean Sea or a bright and colorful sunset in the evening.

Are you arriving at Losers via boat? No problem, boats can easily dock on any side of the bar. You can even pull up in your catamaran!

The management shared with The San Pedro Sun that the soft openings are to allow their staff to settle into their new working environment and make improvements where needed while introducing their services to customers. The staff is currently being trained by professionals in the gastronomy, beverage and customer service field to offer the best service possible.

They were happy to be part of the colorful and fun Boca del Rio neighborhood, and hope to promote a ‘bar-hopping’ culture that can benefit all the businesses along the area.

While an official opening date has yet to be set, everyone is invited to come and check out Losers. It’s fun, it’s different, and you never know who you might run into!

