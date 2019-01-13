What’s New: Brooklyn Brothers Bagel Shop at the new Maya Island Air terminal

Brooklyn Brothers Bagel Shop has a new location in downtown San Pedro, on the second floor of Maya Island Air’s recently inaugurated terminal. The popular bagel shop has expanded to offer a fully stocked liquor and coffee bar, complete with a flat-screen TV to watch your favorite shows. It continues to offer not only the best in bagel sandwiches but also baked goods, shrimp ceviche and weekend specials like lasagna. Not only do they welcome travelers awaiting flights but are thrilled to serve the general public Monday through Sunday from 6:30AM to 6PM.

Their gorgeous mahogany and granite bar is a perfect place to hang out. Early birds can grab a much-needed coffee or tea, or a fabulous latte or cappuccino, with flavors like caramel, vanilla or white chocolate to choose from. Besides offering national and international liquors, the bar is known for three popular drink specials. The first is the Blue Hole, a blended drink that comes with a Curacao shot. Next is the unmistakably refreshing Sangria, and of course, bubbly Sunrise Mimosas. Happy Hour is every day from 2PM to 3PM, and on Thursdays and Fridays, it’s two for one margaritas. What a way to start your weekend!

‘But, what about the BAGELS?’ You may be asking yourself. Have no fear, Brooklyn Bagels has their delicious fresh bagels for you! From plain, cinnamon raisin, to jalapeño cheddar or sesame, you can have yours with a smear of your favorite flavor of cream cheese. Other options include breakfast bagel/sandwiches with egg, cheddar cheese, and ham or turkey bacon. Lunch sandwich options include smoked ham, pastrami or smoked turkey breast, cheddar or Swiss cheese and veggies. Chicken Caesar salads, bagel chips, sundried tomatoes, and hummus are also on the menu. For those with a sweet tooth, there is banana bread, coconut carrot cake, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies.

The management is happy to offer their services to island residents and visitors alike in such a unique location. The lounge has been open since mid-November of 2018 when the new terminal was inaugurated. It offers customers an elegant ambiance with panoramic views of the tarmac and parts of town. Be sure to visit them and treat yourself to the one and only Brooklyn Bagels!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS