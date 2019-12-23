San Pedro Lions Club hosts another fun children’s Christmas Bazaar

Hundreds of island children enjoyed the annual Christmas Bazaar held by the San Pedro Lions Club on Sunday, December 22nd.

The special occasion was highlighted by the presence of Santa Claus, who distributed presents and goodies, posing happily with the children for memorable pictures.



The Bazaar started as Santa parked his sled next to the Lions Den and strolled inside greeting everyone before taking his place on stage. With a mountain of presents behind him, Santa began distributing them one by one to each child as their name was called. This year, it seemed that many of the kids were not shy, as they were happy to pose with the big bearded man dressed in red.

After getting their presents, each child was given a goody bag. Meanwhile, adults tried their luck to win some fabulous prizes in a Tombola game.

The Lions Club members shared that the main purpose of the event is for children to get a chance to meet Santa. Many are said to have written letters to him and couldn’t wait to open their coveted gifts.

The San Pedro Lions Club and volunteers thank the island community for their support toward another successful children’s Christmas event. They wished everyone a Merry Christmas and 2020 full of positivity.

