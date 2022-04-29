Closing of the Shark Fishing Season

The Belize Fisheries Department informs the public that in accordance with the Fisheries (Amendment) Regulation Statutory Instrument No.128 of 2021, the shark fishing season closure is from 1st May to 31st October of any year. The Belize Fisheries Department informs the public that in accordance with the Fisheries (Amendment) Regulation Statutory Instrument No.128 of 2021, the shark fishing season closure is from 1st May to 31st October of any year.

The public is advised to comply with the stipulated Shark regulations.

1) No person shall take, buy, sell, possess, or export shark meat or fins during the period 1st May to 31st October in any year.

2) A person who contravenes this Regulation commits and offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than $1,000 and not more than $5,000 or to imprisonment for 6 months or to both.

The Department hereby makes a special appeal to fishers and the public, to uphold the Fisheries Regulations and urges all responsible citizens to call the Department at 224-4552 /203-2623 to report any infractions. The Department can also be reached by e-mail at [email protected] The public is assured that all information communicated to the Fisheries Department will be treated with the strictest of confidence!

For any further information, kindly contact the Fisheries Department at 224-4552 or 223-2623.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS