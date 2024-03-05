Belize Participates in 6th United Nations Environment Assembly

Belmopan, February 29, 2024. The 6th United Nations Environment Assembly was hosted at the United Nations Environment Program Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, from February 26 to March 1. Leading Belize’s participation is Dr. Kenrick Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management.

The world assembly is taking place under the theme “Effective, inclusive and sustainable multilateral actions to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.” The theme centered around the role of multilateralism in addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

For Belize, the assembly provides a space to update the global community on its national efforts to address environmental and climate issues. Similarly, it serves as a platform to urge world leaders to deliver upon commitments and support developing states like Belize.

In delivering the national statement, CEO Williams highlighted the advancements Belize has made in meeting its global commitments under the various multilateral environmental agreements. These advancements include the establishment of requisite policy frameworks and institutional architecture, such as the introduction of the Climate Change and Carbon Markets Initiative Bill and the establishment of the National Biodiversity Office. He added that Belize has acceded to the Minamata Convention, developed a national chemical inventory, national end-of-life vehicles and E-waste management plans, and continues to meet its conservation targets under the Blue Loan agreement. The address also called on the multilateral partners “to sustain the current support being provided and to prioritize actioning efforts to reduce vulnerability to climate change and its impacts”.

The Belize delegation will also participate in a series of high-level leadership dialogues on climate financing and finding climate finance solutions to address the triple crises with particular focus on Belize’s “blue bond” as a conservation financing mechanism.

CEO Williams is accompanied by Mr. Saul Cruz, Acting Director of the National Biodiversity Office.

