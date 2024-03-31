TIDE receives BFSF grant for nearly $700,000

Press Release – On Thursday March 21, 2024; the Belize Fund for Sustainable Future (BFSF) celebrated its 2nd Anniversary and Awards Ceremony to recognize the recipients of the Grants Awards Program (GAP) 2023-2024 grant cycle and the outstanding contributions of key partners in marine conservation.

The Toledo Institute for Development and Environment (TIDE) was one of the grantee that received a grant for a total value of Six Hundred and Ninety-six Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety Eight Dollars and Thirty Four Cents ($696,598.34). The Project entitled “ Protection and Conservation of Commercial Species and Fish Spawning Aggregation (FSA) Sites in Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve (SCMR) Project” has the goal to enhance protection and biodiversity conservation of commercial species and legally established FSAs within SCMR including the Elbow and Cayman Crown site.

This project will, directly and indirectly, impact the 8,000 inhabitants in the communities of Punta Gorda, Punta Negra, Monkey River, Placencia, and Independence. The SCMR directly impacts 120 commercial fishers, 100 recreational, 20 subsistence fishers, 40 tour guides, and 15 tour operators who depend on the resources within its boundaries. TIDE will also engage its ‘Community Researchers’ – a set of youth that has been trained over the past 10 years. Most of these dependents are males, but there are at least 10 female commercial fishers from Punta Negra and Punta Gorda. The award was received by TIDE Executive Director Mr. Asad Magaña.