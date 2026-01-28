Belize Fisheries Convenes First National Shark Working Group Meeting

The Belize Fisheries Department, under the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, convened the first meeting of the National Shark Working Group (NSWG) on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Grand Resort and Residences in Belize City. The meeting brought together scientists, policymakers, and key stakeholders to advance marine conservation and promote the sustainable management of Belize’s aquatic resources.

Chaired by the Belize Fisheries Department, the meeting served as a national platform to review scientific research, assess shark fishery trends, and discuss the future direction of shark conservation and management in Belizean waters.

Presentations were delivered by experts, including Dr. Damian Chapman of Mote Marine Laboratory, Kirah Foreman of MarAlliance, and Dr. Jess Quinlan of Fishers4Science. The presentations provided updates on ongoing shark and ray research initiatives, as well as conservation efforts currently underway in Belize.

Participants also reviewed fishery data from the 2024–2025 and 2025–2026 shark fishing seasons, with discussions focused on landing figures and market trends. Legislative measures related to shark management and protection were also reviewed, including existing regulations and proposed policy considerations aimed at strengthening conservation efforts.

A key component of the meeting was the formal review and update of the NSWG’s Terms of Reference and membership. The revisions were intended to ensure broader representation across the marine sector and to reinforce a governance structure grounded in science-based decision-making and stakeholder collaboration.

Belize currently enforces strict shark fishing regulations, including an annual closed season from May 1 to October 31, during which the capture, sale, and possession of sharks are prohibited. During the open season, fishing is regulated through permit requirements, size limits, and a ban on shark finning to prevent overexploitation.

Fishing guides in San Pedro expressed mixed views regarding shark fishing. Some supported the current regulatory framework, citing the importance of sharks to reef health and sustainable livelihoods, while others questioned the issuance of shark fishing permits, stating that such permits should not be granted.

Members of the NSWG noted that the inaugural meeting was designed to allow participating organizations to share their current work and align on priorities moving forward. The working group emphasized a collaborative approach, ensuring that science and stakeholder input remain central to Belize’s Blue Economy strategy.

The launch of the National Shark Working Group is expected to strengthen national coordination on shark conservation and fisheries management, with potential long-term benefits for shark populations and marine ecosystems across Belize.