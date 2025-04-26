Belize Reef Sharks make a remarkable comeback

The resurgence of Belize’s reef sharks, a significant conservation success story, is a result of the dedicated efforts of the MarAlliance team. With a history in shark research and fishing dating back to 1985, they have played a pivotal role in this transformation. Despite the bleak outlook for years, with iconic species like sawfish disappearing and great hammerhead sightings becoming rare, researchers have been documenting a remarkable recovery at key monitoring sites since 2022. Turneffe Atoll, for instance, saw a tenfold increase in Caribbean reef shark numbers since 2014.

This recovery is not a coincidence; it results from the Caribbean’s longest-running marine megafauna monitoring program, which has been in place for 21 years. MarAlliance’s continuous data collection across Belize’s atolls has been essential in tracking trends and informing conservation strategies. Their work has recorded the declines and the hopeful resurgence that is now underway.

While the legislation passed in 2021, which banned shark fishing at Belize’s three central atolls—Lighthouse, Turneffe, and Glovers—has been celebrated, experts caution that this law’s impact is only part of the story. Glovers and Turneffe had enjoyed protected status for years, with bans on nets and longlines enforced since 1996 and 2012, respectively. Since reef sharks have a generational lifespan of about a decade, the population boom observed since 2022 cannot be solely attributed to the 2021 legislation.

The recovery of shark populations results from a multi-faceted approach that began in 2014. At Turneffe Atoll, there was a significant increase in management and enforcement efforts, which helped to curb illegal fishing and protect shark habitats. Lighthouse Reef benefited from intensified monitoring, further deterring illicit activities. Since 1998, MarAlliance’s outreach to local communities, fishers, and the tourism sector has fostered a culture of stewardship and appreciation for sharks. This has led to a shift in attitudes, with Belizeans now expressing pride in sightings of great hammerheads and other species, contrasting sharply with previous views of sharks as merely resources for fishing.

In 2020, Belize implemented a nationwide prohibition on gillnets, a move championed by the Coalition for Sustainable Fisheries. This significantly reduced unsustainable catches of sharks and rays, allowing their populations to rebound. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cross-border shark fishing decreased dramatically due to increased enforcement and the halt of international trade in shark products, providing local populations a crucial recovery opportunity.

The MarAlliance team has gone beyond just protecting sharks; they also assist former shark fishers in transitioning to dive and fly-fishing tourism. The growth of whale shark tourism and broader ecotourism focused on sharks has created alternative livelihoods that align economic incentives with conservation goals. As a result, Belize is becoming a leading destination for shark tourism in the Caribbean, with the return of rarely seen species like the great hammerhead and a significant increase in overall shark diversity. This transformation offers widespread benefits for the people of Belize, including new economic opportunities and improved marine biodiversity. Dr. Rachel Graham stated, “Changing attitudes and fostering responsible stewardship require time; however, we now witness Belizeans expressing admiration on social media for the frequent sightings of great hammerhead sharks near San Pedro and Lighthouse Reef Atoll, reflecting a growing appreciation for sharks, and not simply ‘bwai, make I get some shark panades’”.

Building on recent successes, MarAlliance is partnering with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the government, and industry stakeholders to develop a national shark tourism strategy. The aim is to ensure that the growing shark tourism industry is managed safely and sustainably, maximizing benefits for local communities and marine life.

As Belize continues to set an example, its thriving shark populations offer hope for marine conservation efforts worldwide. This situation is a testament to long-term commitment, community involvement, and adaptive management effectiveness.