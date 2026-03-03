Belize Fisheries Department Urges Heightened Caution Following Multiple Manatee Strandings in February

Press Release, Belize City, Belize – March 03, 2026 – The Belize Fisheries Department is issuing a serious and urgent reminder to all vessel operators following multiple manatee strandings recorded across the country during the month of February 2026. The Belize Marine Mammal Stranding Network documented eight manatee strandings in Corozal, Belize City, Placencia, Gales Point, and Hopkins. Of particular concern are three confirmed cases in which injuries consistent with vessel strikes were identified.

On February 11, an adult female manatee was recorded in Belize City with injuries consistent with vessel impact as the cause of death, and on February 14, an adult female manatee was found in Hopkins with injuries also consistent with vessel impact, confirmed as the cause of death. On February 16, an adult male manatee was documented in Belize City, again with a watercraft determined to be responsible. These cases represent preventable losses and reflect continued non-compliance with safe boating practices in critical manatee habitats. Additional strandings during February also included a male calf at Consejo Shores, with stranding cause undetermined, and a male calf in Placencia on February 13, attributed to perinatal causes. On February 14, authorities also responded to strandings in Gales Point involving an adult female manatee and in Corozal involving an adult male manatee. On February 18, a male calf was documented in Gales Point. The causes of stranding for these three cases remain undetermined. While not all strandings have been linked directly to vessel strikes, the concentration of incidents within a short time frame, combined with confirmed watercraft-related mortalities, is cause for significant concern.

The Greater Caribbean Manatee (Trichechus manatus manatus) is a fully protected species under the laws of Belize. It is illegal to harm, harass, disturb, or kill manatees or any other marine mammal. Violations carry substantial penalties, including fines and potential prosecution. Vessel strikes remain one of the leading human-induced threats to manatees nationally, particularly in shallow coastal waters, river mouths, lagoons, and seagrass beds where these marine mammals feed, rest, and nurse their young.

The Belize Fisheries Department emphasizes that all mariners have a legal and ethical obligation to operate vessels responsibly. Reduced speeds in manatee zones, strict adherence to no-wake regulations, and maintaining a constant lookout are necessary safeguards designed to prevent injury and death to protected marine wildlife. Areas including Corozal, Belize City, Gales Point, Hopkins, Placencia, and adjacent lagoon systems are recognized manatee habitats and require heightened caution at all times.

The Fisheries Department continues to collaborate with national partners, including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute (CMARI), Sarteneja Alliance for Conservation and Development (SACD), Wildtracks, and Ecomar to investigate strandings, conduct necropsies, and strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts. The public is urged to report any injured, distressed, or deceased marine mammals immediately to the Belize Fisheries Department or its Marine Mammal Stranding Network partners to support rapid response and data collection. The Belize Fisheries Department will maintain active monitoring and enforcement, and calls upon all vessel operators to exercise extreme caution to ensure the protection of Belize’s marine mammals.