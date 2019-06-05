Changes in the Pump Price of Premium Gasoline and Diesel Oil

The Ministry of Finance announces that effective Tuesday, June 4, 2019, the pump price for Premium Gasoline will increase by 24 cents from $11.30 to $11.54 per gallon. At the same time, the pump price for Diesel Oil will decrease by 21 cents from $10.46 to $10.25 per gallon.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and the availability of refining capacity in the countries from which the refined fuel is being supplied to Belize.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

