Restriction on Sale of Intoxicating Liquor on Election Day

Restriction on Sale of Intoxicating Liquor on Election Day

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

Belmopan. July 3, 2019. The Elections and Boundaries Department hereby reminds the public and liquor license holders of Rule 12 of the Village Council (Elections) Regulations 2009 (Statutory Instrument No. 134 of 2009) which states that every person who is the holder of a liquor license granted under the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act shall be prohibited from the sale of all forms of intoxicating liquor during the period from the opening of nominations right up to the announcing of the results. The owners of such establishments shall close such establishments to the public during these times on Sunday, 7th July, 2019 for the attached list of villages/communities.

A breach of this section by any person is an offence and a fine of $250.00 or imprisonment for six months.

List of Villages/Communities Holding Election on 7th July, 2019

Corozal District
Concepcion
San Victor
Xaibe
San Joaquin
Ranchito
Calcutta
Carolina

Orange Walk District
Santa Martha
San Antonio
Santa Cruz
San Luis
August Pine Ridge

Belize District
Hattieville
Biscayne
Gardenia
May Pen
Crooked Tree
Western Paradise

Cayo District
Yalbac
La Gracia
Santa Teresita
Teakettle
Los Tambos
Duck Run III

Stann Creek District
Hopkins
Seine Bight
Santa Rosa
Silk Grass
Pomona
Sarawee
Hope Creek

Toledo District
Golden Stream
Indian Creek
Medina Bank
San Miguel
Silver Creek
San Pedro Columbia
Big Falls
Cattle Landing
Eldridgeville
Forest Home
Santa Ana
Mafredi

