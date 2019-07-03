Restriction on Sale of Intoxicating Liquor on Election Day

Belmopan. July 3, 2019. The Elections and Boundaries Department hereby reminds the public and liquor license holders of Rule 12 of the Village Council (Elections) Regulations 2009 (Statutory Instrument No. 134 of 2009) which states that every person who is the holder of a liquor license granted under the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act shall be prohibited from the sale of all forms of intoxicating liquor during the period from the opening of nominations right up to the announcing of the results. The owners of such establishments shall close such establishments to the public during these times on Sunday, 7th July, 2019 for the attached list of villages/communities.

A breach of this section by any person is an offence and a fine of $250.00 or imprisonment for six months.

List of Villages/Communities Holding Election on 7th July, 2019

Corozal District

Concepcion

San Victor

Xaibe

San Joaquin

Ranchito

Calcutta

Carolina

Orange Walk District

Santa Martha

San Antonio

Santa Cruz

San Luis

August Pine Ridge

Belize District

Hattieville

Biscayne

Gardenia

May Pen

Crooked Tree

Western Paradise

Cayo District

Yalbac

La Gracia

Santa Teresita

Teakettle

Los Tambos

Duck Run III

Stann Creek District

Hopkins

Seine Bight

Santa Rosa

Silk Grass

Pomona

Sarawee

Hope Creek

Toledo District

Golden Stream

Indian Creek

Medina Bank

San Miguel

Silver Creek

San Pedro Columbia

Big Falls

Cattle Landing

Eldridgeville

Forest Home

Santa Ana

Mafredi

