Second CRFM & OSPESCA Ministerial Meeting

Belmopan. October 4, 2019. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, The Environment, Sustainable Development and Immigration hosted the Second High-Level Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) and the Organization of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector of the Central American Isthmus (OSPESCA) at the Best Plus Biltmore Plaza in Belize City on October 2nd, 2019. The purpose of the meeting was aimed to strengthen collaboration between the two regional fisheries organizations to improve the conservation, management and sustainable development of marine living resources of the Caribbean Sea by implementing a Joint Action Plan. Specifically, the CRFM and OSPESCA Action Plan will address issues such as:

Implementation of the regional plans for improved conservation and management of shared stocks such as spiny lobster, queen conch and migratory pelagic fish stocks;

Implementation of the regional action plan to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing through cooperation and strengthening of monitoring, control and surveillance systems;

Implementation of harmonized traceability programs for fisheries and aquaculture products;

Development of sustainable aquaculture;

Development and implementation of policies and programs on climate change adaptation and disaster risk management in fisheries and aquaculture; and

Development of ocean-based fisheries and aquaculture economic activities through value chain development.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to build and consolidate the foundations for ecosystem-based management and sustainable use of the living marine resources of the Caribbean Sea for the economic and social well-being of the people of the region and have approved the Second Joint CRFM-OSPESCA Action Plan, 2020 to 2025, as a roadmap to guide collaborative programs and activities between the two sub-regional organizations.

The collaboration will strengthen cooperation between the organizations to improve long-term sustainable use of the living marine resources and enhancing the contribution they make to food and nutrition security, employment creation, international trade, and economic and social well-being of the people of the region.

