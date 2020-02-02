Vice President of Colombia Visits Belize

The Vice President of Colombia, H.E. Marta Lucia Ramirez, along with an official delegation visited Belize on January 29, 2020. The purpose of the Vice President’s visit was to strengthen the bilateral relations between Belize and Colombia especially in the areas of trade, investment and commerce.

The Vice President met with the Prime Minister Rt. Hon Dean Barrow, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Wilfred Elrington, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Laura Longsworth. Members of her delegation also met with the Executive Director of Beltraide, Dr. Leroy Almendarez.

Colombia considers members of CARICOM to be important allies and key actors at the Organization of American States. The Vice President highlighted that Belize and Colombia have similar interests which provide a basis for closer cooperation and collaboration.

The Vice President’s visit was part of a tour of the Caribbean.

FOOTAGE: https://www.dropbox.com/s/g4mmzpq45vi9pl5/Vice%20%20President%20%20of%20Colombia%20visit%20to%20Belize.mp4?dl=0

PHOTOS: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmL4QyRT

