Minister of Foreign Affairs Heads Delegation to Seventeenth Summit of the Tuxtla Mechanism

Belmopan. August 26, 2019. A delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Wilfred Elrington, participated in the XVII Summit of the Tuxtla Mechanism for Dialogue and Cooperation held on 23rd August, 2019 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The Political Declaration adopted by the Heads of Government and States reaffirmed the importance of this regional space for dialogue and cooperation between the countries of Central America, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Mexico.

An important component of the Tuxtla Mechanism is the Mesoamerica Integration and Development Project, through which member countries work to foster cooperation efforts and leverage international resources that contribute to promoting sustainable development for the benefit of the 226 million inhabitants of member countries.

In addition to noting the common challenges of migration, security, the negative effects of climate change, and the difficulties of accessing concessionary financing as middle-income countries, the delegations reconfirmed their commitment to work together, and with other strategic partners to address these and other challenges.

Belize reaffirmed its support of the Mechanism and highlighted the benefits of its participation particularly in health, energy, food security, and disaster risk management. Minister Elrington updated on the positive steps taken towards Belize’s integration in the regional energy grid of Mesoamerica.

While there, Minister Elrington also participated in the First Mesoamerica Business Forum hosted by President Juan Orlando Hernandez, where he shared Belize’s vision on the need to provide fair and equitable education for all so that the region can prosper.

Minister Elrington also took the opportunity to meet with Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales Banegas of Honduras where he expressed Belize’s interest in strengthening the excellent bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of education, agriculture and migration.

As part of Belize’s efforts to open its market to the region, and attract high-quality investors, BELTRAIDE participated in activities where it highlighted its progressive development policies and pro-business investment climate.

Minister Elrington was accompanied by H.E. Patrick Andrews, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mrs. Orla Kantun Coleman, Director of International Affairs for Cooperation; Mrs. Margaret Juan, Charge d’ Affaires at the Embassy of Belize in El Salvador; and Mr. Amed Figueroa, Export Business Advisor.

