Belize Delegation Attends 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM

St. George’s, Grenada. July 6, 2017. Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Wilfred Elrington attended the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in St George’s, Grenada on July 4th to 6th, 2017.

CARICOM Heads of Government reiterated their support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Belize. They urged the development of a protocol for the Sarstoon and expressed hope that the referendum would be held as soon as possible to allow for the Guatemalan claim to be referred to the International Court of Justice.

Heads reviewed the operation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy with a view to accelerating its implementation in order that Caribbean nationals could fully benefit. In this context, Belize emphasized the importance of the CARICOM Single Market for Belize-produced sugar and called for policies which are conducive to the intra-regional trade in sugar.

Heads considered and decided on a number of issues vital to the sustainable development of the Caribbean including the CARICOM Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy, a work plan for a Single ICT space, regional transportation, tackling non-communicable diseases, regional security and promoting regional tourism. Heads also discussed opportunities for development financing of small states.

Minister Elrington was accompanied by His Excellency Pat Andrews, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ms. Ayesha Borland, Director of International Affairs.

