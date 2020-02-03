Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Belize and Rwanda

Belmopan. January 30, 2020. The Governments of Belize and the Republic of Rwanda have established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level.

The signing of the joint communique establishing diplomatic relations took place in New York on January 22, 2020. Signing on behalf of the Government of Belize was Her Excellency Lois M. Young, Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations. Her Excellency Valentine Rugwabiza, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Nations, signed on behalf of her country. The establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Rwanda is yet another step toward the Government of Belize’s goal in expanding its connection and identifying potential markets with non-traditional trading partners.

Both ambassadors confirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of consolidating international peace and security.

