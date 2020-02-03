Prime Minister Barrow Receives OAS Secretary-General

Belize City. January 31, 2020. This morning the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Wilfred Elrington received H.E. Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), at the Laing Building in Belize City.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary-General took the opportunity to discuss hemispheric and regional issues as well as bilateral relations with Guatemala. The Secretary-General presented an update of the work of the OAS Office in the Adjacency Zone especially in the areas of promoting a culture of peace and conducting verifications. Prime Minister Barrow also used the opportunity to discuss fully the implementation of the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), including concerns that arise from time-to-time. Both sides agreed on the need to continue the full implementation of the CBMs as part of the efforts to promote better relations between Belize and Guatemala.

Also present for the meeting were H.E. Alexis Rosado, Belize’s Ambassador to Guatemala, and H.E. Daniel Gutierez, Belize’s Ambassador to the OAS.

