Ministry of Infrastructure and Development launch nationwide housing pilot program













The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing has launched a pilot housing program aiming to construct 150 starter homes to benefit deserving Belizeans. These individuals will be selected through an application process. An application can be obtained by emailing the ministry at [email protected]. Following the pilot phase, the housing program is expected to roll out in the next fiscal year.

The pilot phase calls for 150 homes to be built across the country. A check with the ministry revealed that no applications have been made from the Cayes (Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye). Islanders are welcome to apply. One of the requirements is that applicants have access to a piece of land as the ministry is not responsible for land procurement. Applicants with access to land will receive priority to have their homes built. The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing indicated that they continue working with the Ministry of Natural Resources to offer housing projects along with a piece of land. However, at this time, only those with property will benefit.

These are all single-bedroom homes. Homeowners can then expand the house if they wish to add additional rooms. Successful applicants will be required to pay a fee of $25 per week until the house is paid in full. According to the ministry, to date, some two dozen houses have already been built. These approvals went to the neediest from across the country. The construction of each house is estimated to be from $30,000 to $35,000.































