











The Government of Belize has signed a contract for the Haulover Bridge Replacement Project with M&M Engineering Consultants Ltd., in the amount of BZ$30,990,991.49. Works are scheduled to commence immediately with a duration of 24 months. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development & Housing – Project Execution Unit, while Politecnica Ingegneria ed Achitettura S.C bridge specialist consultants of Italy will provide technical and administrative supervision.

Background

The Government of Belize secured a BZ$24 million loan in October 2017 from the OPEC Fund for International Development, toward a budgeted BZ$30 million, for the replacement of the Haulover Bridge in the Belize District.

The structure to replace the Haulover Bridge was designed according to modern standards to be a single span, structural steel arch, supported on bored piles. Procurement of a construction contractor for the new bridge commenced in August 2018 and located two qualified contractors; only one submitted a bid in September 2019 after a prolonged period of clarifications. At BZ$59.4 million, that bid was BZ$18 million over-budget and negotiations to reduce the figure failed.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development & Housing, after a detailed review of the project and in support of the bridge as a vital component of Belize’s national infrastructure, commenced the procurement of a construction contractor in March 2021. A pre-qualification exercise ensured interested contractors were qualified to continue with the bidding process and submit offers. The deadline for the submission of bids was July 5, 2021, after which the ministry and specialist consultants, selected to assist with the evaluation of bids, performed reviews and gave their recommendation of contract award.

Technical Details

The Haulover Bridge Replacement Project will install a new multiple-span reinforced concrete structure designed to AASHTO Standards, immediately downstream of the existing Haulover Bridge. The new structure was designed to have two approach spans of 43.025 meters and a center span of 42.5 meters, totaling 128.55 meters. Seven Florida Type 72 Bulb Tee girders support each span providing an overall bridge deck width of 14.9 meters. The new structure accommodates two lanes of traffic including 1.5-meter-wide shoulders and dedicated pedestrian sidewalks on both sides. A rigid AASHTO Type 732 concrete barrier separates vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The reinforced concrete deck with pre-cast/pre-stressed elements are founded on reinforced concrete center piers and abutments and driven piles.

Two elevated reinforced concrete approaches of five 30-meter spans, comprising of seven pre-cast/pre-stressed AASHTO Type 4 beams will create a gradual approach from ground level to the bridge deck, which is 6.5 meters above mean sea level, providing 4.5 meters of freeboard and making the entire bridge a climate-resilient structure. Additional improvements include the addition of modern safety features including high-visibility signs, lighting, painted lane markings, and safety rails as needed.































