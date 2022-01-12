The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing through its construction contractor for the Haulover Bridge Replacement Project, M&M Engineering Consultants Ltd., informs the public that two permanent mid-river foundation piers will be constructed in the Belize River at a location just downstream of the existing bridge.

Multiple heavy lifting barges will be used as platforms for heavy equipment used in the driving of piles and the construction of the reinforced concrete piers. Commencing on January 15, 2022, the barges will be in the river executing the works. They will be mostly stationary but at times there may be movement while ferrying materials, equipment and personnel.

