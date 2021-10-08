European Union Supports Modernisation of Ministry of Finance with New IT – Equipment

To support the modernisation of the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aniceto Rodriguez, Head of Cooperation of the European Union (EU) to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, handed over to Mr. Joseph Waight, Financial Secretary, new information technology (IT) equipment for the ministry.

In the context of the Public Finance Management Programme under the 11th European Development Fund, 100 IT devices, including laptops, desktop computers, servers, and scanners, were donated to the offices of the accountant general, contractor general, auditor general and Ministry of Finance. The equipment is valued at over US$100,000.

The modernisation of the ministry contributes to the objective of the programme to strengthen core areas and achieve more efficiency of the public finance management in Belize. Technical assistance under the EU programme will finance workshops and seminars to strengthen the ministry departments’ capacities using the new IT equipment

