The 13th Senator Osmany Salas announces departure from the Senate

On Wednesday, February 9th, the senator representing the Non-governmental Organizations, Osmany Salas, announced his departure from the Senate effective at the end of the month. Salas said he is taking a post with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as the lead, Belize Project Finance for Permanence (PFP), for a period of three years.

This post with the WWF will require negotiations, discussions, and agreements with the government. “I do not want even the appearance of a conflict of interest in the work that I will be charged with leading as of next month,” said Salas. He noted to own his integrity. Salas thanked his colleagues in the Senate for their support during his tenure as a senator. During the Wednesday session, all the other senators congratulated Salas and wished him the best in his future endeavors. In what may be his last time as a senator, Salas joined the rest of his colleagues and supported the proposed legislation on domestic violence.

Following Salas’ announcement, the WWF issued a statement on the outgoing senator who will lead one of their top departments. WWF Vice President Earth for Life, Chris Holtz, said the organization is delighted that Senator Osmany Salas will be leading the development of this PFP initiated for Belize. “His dedication to a strong Belizean civil society will ensure all voices are heard and included, and his experience in policy and planning will ensure effective development and implementation of a PFP that advances Belize’s ambitious conservation and climate commitments,” Holtz noted.

Salas, who hails from the northern Orange Walk District made history in 2017 when he was appointed as the 13th member of the Senate. He previously served as the national President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association. During his time in the Senate, Salas addressed issues that threatened non-governmental groups and impacted the tourism industry and the livelihoods of Belizeans who indirectly and directly depend on this vital industry.

