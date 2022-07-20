Belizeans Complete Agricultural Labor Technical Training Program

Twenty-nine Belizeans returned on July 18, 2022, after attending a 90-day Agricultural Labor Technical Training Program in Colombia. The course, which ran from April 25 to July 16, 2022, concluded with a graduation ceremony held by the PANACA Foundation.

The program is a part of the Agricultural Technical Work Training for Rural Leaders project, which aims to strengthen South-South Cooperation with the countries of the Andean Community (Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru) and some countries of the Mesoamerica Project, namely, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Costa Rica. The program covered 30 full scholarships for each of the eight participating countries.

The Presidential Agency for International Cooperation of Colombia (APC Colombia) sponsored the program taught by specialized professionals and expert personnel, who manage the production processes in the facilities of the Interactive Center for Science and Technology of the Agricultural Sector, Fundapanaca.

The Belizean delegation comprised 13 women and 16 men, who received their diplomas in Technical Agricultural Labor.

