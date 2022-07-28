Presiding Officers of the National Assembly Receive Courtesy Visits from the Ambassador of Morocco

The Ambassador of Morocco, H.E. Abdelfattah Lebbar, paid courtesy visits to Speaker Valerie Woods and President Carolyn Trench Sandiford on Monday, 25th July 2022.

The brief meetings between the presiding officers of parliament and Ambassador Lebbar were held separately in the Speaker’s Office at the National Assembly Building in Belmopan. Discussions were held on matters concerning future collaborations and parliamentary exchanges between the parliaments of both countries. Ambassador Lebbar extended invitations to both presiding offices to visit the Kingdom of Morocco.

Ambassador Lebbar was accompanied by Mr. Illias Jebbari, Councilor. Present during the visits was Mrs. Calrita Pech, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly.

