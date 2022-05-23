Speaker Woods joins presiding officers at an extraordinary meeting of FOPREL in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco

Speaker Valerie Woods, House of Representatives, attended the XXVI Extraordinary Meeting of the Forum of Speakers and Presidents of the Parliaments of Central America, the Caribbean Basin, and Mexico (FOPREL) in the city of Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco from 19th to 21st May 2022.

The official opening of the 26th Extraordinary Meeting of FOPREL commenced on Thursday, 19th May. The meeting focused on three main thematic areas: South-South Cooperation Pathways: Perspectives and Possible Avenues of Collaboration and exchange between African, Central American, Caribbean, and Mexican countries; and the Moroccan Experience in Migration; and the Moroccan experience in renewable energy.

The meeting concludes with the signing of the Declaration on the Common Interparliamentary Agenda between FRPREL and the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco; the Resolution on the Ratification of FRPREL accession to the Parliamentary Forum of African Countries, Latin American and Caribbean (AFROLAC); and the Resolution on Climate Change, Migration, and the Rights of Migrant Women.

Belize is one of the founding members of FOPREL. it is an organization led by the heads of the legislative powers of each member parliament. FOPREL assists its members with their legislative work through the application and standardization of legislation based on key thematic areas used as guidelines for consideration by each parliament and promotes inter-parliamentary change for sharing information and experiences.

Speaker Woods is accompanied by Mrs. Clarita Pech, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, who is Belize’s technical advisor to FOPREL. The meeting and travel expenses were made possible through the kind courtesies of the parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco and FOPREL. Speaker Woods and Deputy Cleark Pech are scheduled to return to Belize on 23rd May.

