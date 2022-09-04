Ministry of Economic Development and SIB Sign MOA for RRB Project

On August 25, 2022, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for component two of the Resilient Rural Belize (RRB) project funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Government of Belize and program beneficiaries.

On September 1, 2022, the Project Management Unit (PMU) responsible for the RRB and the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) signed an MOA for component one of the project, which focuses on the implementation of business plans tailored to the specific needs of small-holder farmers who produce onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cabbages, carrots, habanero peppers, pineapples, honey, and related products.

The PMU is collaborating with the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) to provide an anonymized subset of selected variables from the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

The MOA was signed by Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for the Ministry of Economic Development, and Mrs. Narda Garcia, CEO for the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Investment. In attendance at the signing ceremony were Dr. Geraldo Flowers, Programme Manager for the Resilient Rural Belize, and Mrs. Diana Castillo-Trejo, Acting Director General for the Statistical Institute of Belize.

