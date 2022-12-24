PCC Holds Two-Day Strategic Planning & Capacity Building Workshop

The People’s Constitution Commission (PCC) members, who represent 22 organizations, participated in a two-day workshop focused on capacity building and strategic planning at the House of Culture in Belize City on December 14, 2022.

The workshop featured several presentations on constitutional reform and processes. Dr. Dylan Vernon, former chairman of the Political Reform Commission, focused on the Post-Independence Experience of Constitutional Reform in Belize, the 1999 Political Reform Commission Experience, and more; while Dr. Harold Young, an associate professor at Austin Peay State University and a former practicing lawyer in Belize, presented on the Pillars of the Belize Constitution and Reform/Amendments. Jason Gluck, a policy specialist for the United Nations Development Programme with years of specializing in political dialogues and constitutional processes in many countries across the world, assisted in the facilitation of strategic guidance for the development of the road map, work plan and consultative/communications strategies.

On day two of the workshop, a vice chair was elected by the commission members to assist with the organization and facilitation of all PCC matters. Mr. Glenfield Dennison, who represents the National Trade Union Congress of Belize on the PCC, was elected to the post.

After two days of sharing and strategic discussion among the Commissioners, the workshop ended with an optimistic and hopeful outlook of the work ahead.

