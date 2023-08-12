People’s Constitution Commission Reviews Key Initiatives and Unveils Upcoming Events

The People’s Constitution Commission (PCC) convened on August 4, 2023, to deliberate on critical matters aimed at enhancing the constitution-building process. The meeting, held in Belize City, saw active participation from esteemed commissioners, fostering productive discussions on various important subjects.

The following key topics were discussed during the meeting:

1. PCC Communications Budget: The Commission engaged in a comprehensive review of the Communications Budget, acknowledging the paramount importance of effective communication in ensuring the public’s informed engagement with the education and consultation process. The allocated budget will enable the PCC to employ innovative communication strategies that promote transparency and inclusivity.

2. Additional Staffing of the Secretariat: Recognizing the increased workload as the constitution reform process progresses, the Commission deliberated on bolstering the Secretariat’s staffing. By augmenting the Secretariat with skilled professionals, the PCC aims to streamline its operations and maintain the highest standards of efficiency.

3. PCC Zone Updates and Discussions: The Commission received updates from various PCC Zones, reflecting the dynamic and participatory nature of the constitution reform process across different zones. These updates underscore the engagement of diverse communities and their valuable contributions to shaping the constitution.

4. Technical Committee Updates and Discussions: In pursuit of thoroughness and expertise, the Technical Committees’ progress was reviewed, emphasizing the significance of their insights in crafting a robust and comprehensive constitution. The Technical Committee members’ commitment to meticulous research and analysis was commended.

In addition to these discussions, the PCC is excited to announce the forthcoming release of a comprehensive calendar of events. This calendar will feature an array of public lectures and educational activities planned across the zones. These events aim to foster public awareness, engagement, and understanding of the constitution reform process, reaffirming the PCC’s dedication to inclusivity and public participation.

The People’s Constitution Commission remains committed to ensuring that the constitution-building process reflects the aspirations and values of all Belizean citizens. By fostering open dialogue, transparency, and collaboration, the PCC aims to establish a constitution that resonates with the nation’s collective vision for a just and equitable society.

