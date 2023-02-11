Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance Hands Over Solar Photovoltaic System to the University of Belize

On February 6, 2023, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Belize (UB) to formalize full ownership and operation of the 480 kilowatts ‘peak’ (KWp) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System to the university.

In 2012, the Government of Belize partnered with UB and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to install a solar PV system on the UB’s main campus in Belmopan. This initiative was designed to support all sectors of society through socioeconomic benefits. It seeks to do so by enhancing environmental sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and by producing a viable energy source through the development of clean energy via solar generation. The partnership was founded on the notion that solar PV systems are an important part of Belize’s energy future.

The installation of this system has been beneficial for the nation and the government, as highlighted through many purposes, such as academic enhancement through training students and conducting school tours, the introduction of clean energy, and meeting environmental commitments, among others. It will improve the technical capacity of the university’s engineering faculty and staff maintenance team members.

Throughout its operation, the Government of Belize has ensured that the system operates at its full potential and meets all stipulations outlined in its 2011 MOU. The government will continue to support the national development of Belize by supporting UB’s incorporation of renewable energy into its curriculum.

The Government of Belize appreciates JICA and the Government and people of Japan for their role in installing this system. We are excited about future collaborations between our two nations that can benefit both parties equally.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the University of Belize, and Mr. Jose Urbina, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance.

