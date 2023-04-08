President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Attends the Women Empowerment Exhibition Belize City

On April 4, 2023, H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and her distinguished delegation attended an exhibition which highlighted the achievements of the Women Economic Empowerment Project, which is co-implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Taiwan.

Present at the event were 20 female entrepreneurs who were beneficiaries of the project. President Tsai took the opportunity to visit each booth which showcased Belizean-made products. As a token of appreciation, the President was gifted a Sastal Tunic blouse made by local clothing brand, Xe’il.

During the exhibition, President Tsai; Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; H.E. Rossana Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; and Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; gave remarks weighing in on how the project has impacted women across Belize.

Thus far, the project has disbursed startup funds for 30 women-owned MSMEs, outfitted a van to act as a mobile incubation center to assist entrepreneurs in rural areas, and collaborated with 16 government and non-government institutions to provide vocational training for more than 700 women.

The Women Empowerment Exhibition was the last event organized during the State Visit of the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

