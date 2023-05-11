Belize and Taiwan Host Award Ceremony for “Women Who Boss” Competition

On May 8, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) held an award ceremony for the winners of the MSME Women Economic Empowerment Competition: WOMEN WHO BOSS. The competition was held under the “Enhancing the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the COVID-19 Post-Pandemic Era: Technical Assistance for Women Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion” project.

The competition was open to women entrepreneurs who participated in the project’s capacity-building programs or vocational training. Participants were able to apply their newly acquired skills as they pitched start-ups and current business plans to a panel of judges who assessed their investment plans. H.E. Mrs. Rossana Briceño, Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children; Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Mrs. Tanya Santos and Mr. Marconi Leal, Jr., CEOs in the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; and H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), awarded the five winners with modest investment funds that will aid in their business development.

Winners of the “Women Who Boss” competition winners are:

First place – Katia Montenegro Hoare, MonTrans Consulting

Second place – Nicolyn C. Raymond, Inner Peace Financials

Third place – Yssenia Guerra, Yessi’s Cuisine

Fourth place – Candice Wade, Chuc’s Delight

Fifth place – Denese Enriquez and Jennifer Arzu-Williams, Barauda’s Secret

Thus far, the project has benefited over 600 women and youth, empowering them in the post-pandemic recovery. BZ$95,000 in investment funds have been disbursed to those who have succeeded in three competitions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), along with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF), are committed to the continuation of the project to extend its reach to all areas of Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS