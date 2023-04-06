Model of San Pedro hospital revealed by Taiwanese President

During the state visit of the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen presented the new hospital model for San Pedro Town. The unveiling of the design of the much-needed primary health care for the island took place on Monday, April 3rd, at an event in Belize City. Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Hon. Andre Perez (Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker), was there to receive the hospital’s model.

The state-of-art medical facility in San Pedro will be possible through a 33 million-dollar grant from the Government of Belize and the people of Taiwan. During the official event in Belize City, the Taiwanese President noted that the project symbolizes the enduring friendship between Belize and Taiwan. “I am delighted to be here to personally witness our ideas becoming a reality,” said President Ing-Wen. “The San Pedro general hospital is one example of this reality for which we signed the Memorandum of Understanding in January this year. We hope that this facility fulfills the need for accessible, comprehensive medical services both for residents and visitors to Belize’s most popular tourist destination.” President Ing-Wen ended her three-day official visit to Belize on Tuesday, April 4th, after a Central American tour that included Guatemala.

On behalf of San Pedranos, Perez thanked the Taiwanese Government for this assistance that will benefit the island community. It was emphasized that islanders and tourists have always faced the challenge of limited medical services. On countless occasions, islanders have traveled to the mainland and even across the border to Mexico for medical emergencies. Perez noted in previous remarks that emergencies could have been treated on the island if it was better equipped with a hospital.

The construction of a new hospital in San Pedro was one of the promises in the current Government’s ‘Plan Belize’ agenda. Perez has expressed that as the number one tourism destination in the country, a hospital for Ambergris Caye is imperative.

