Embassy of Belize in Washington D.C. Participates in Passport DC

On May 6, the Embassy of Belize in Washington D.C. joined more than 60 embassies during the “Around the World Embassy Tour.”

“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attracts nearly 27,000 attendees each year and allows the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” said Angie M. Gates, Events DC President and CEO.

This year, His Excellency Lynn Young, Belize’s Ambassador to the United States of America, welcomed over 6,000 guests to the embassy. The embassy offered rum from Traveller’s Liquors, Belikin Beer and the new Snackers line from Bowen and Bowen. Guests indulged in a taste of Belizean cuisine from local vendors Belize It Cuisine and PC Catering. They enjoyed the musical talent of DJ Special and Garifuna drummers and singers Clayton Williams, Kirk Thompson, Adam Franzua, Keynen Sabal, and Hansel Casimiro.

Ambassador Young; Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of American States; and Sandhya Murphy, Ambassador for Diaspora Relations, extended a warm welcome to visitors, while representatives from the Belize Hotel Association and the Belize Tourism Board provided valuable information about the country.

This year marks the ninth time that the Embassy of Belize has participated in Passport DC after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

